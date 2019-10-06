Sequent Asset Management Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stock Declined While Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.63 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 180,496 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.06% or 110,371 shares. Whittier Trust Com reported 1,750 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability owns 30,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 82,291 shares. 49,889 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Madison Invest Incorporated stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 121,510 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 1.79 million shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.63% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1,400 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Franklin Res stated it has 399,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 564,574 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Lc invested in 14,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Limited Com accumulated 45,155 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.