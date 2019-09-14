Sequent Asset Management Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Upped by $545,376; Toronto (TD) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 39,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349.11M, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 10.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 5,965 shares to 79,661 shares, valued at $22.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 75,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

