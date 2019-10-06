Sequent Asset Management Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $545,376; Marlowe Partners LP Maintains Holding in Cyrusone (CONE)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 1.04 million shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,500 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 201,399 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership reported 418,172 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 51,807 shares. D L Carlson Invest Inc holds 0.98% or 55,100 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 4,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 29,000 shares. Winfield Associates has 32,518 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc owns 6,464 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 613,053 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.18% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.12% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 28,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 579,780 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 135,579 shares in its portfolio.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pnc Service Gp holds 0.02% or 474,255 shares in its portfolio. 7,560 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Management. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 0.4% or 16,330 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd holds 240,002 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 91,404 shares. 12,996 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru invested 1.55% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.75M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 23,674 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Missouri-based Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 5.56M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

