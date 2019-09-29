Sequent Asset Management Maintains Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Price Rose, Stack Financial Management Lifted Its Stake

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94M shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,224 shares to 197,859 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,727 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Monarch Gold sells Pandora NSR to Agnico Eagle – MINING.com” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Restaurant Brands Keeping Up With McDonald’s? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 169,772 were accumulated by Riverpark Lc. Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 470,936 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt owns 0.3% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 59,876 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 315,234 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 46,274 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.07% stake. Cullinan Associate accumulated 6,300 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Tru holds 2.93% or 2.62M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 13,126 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 774 shares. Capital City Tru Com Fl reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd holds 10,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww accumulated 119,526 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc holds 2.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1.20 million shares.