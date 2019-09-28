Sequent Asset Management Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $545,376; Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $562,401

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 2,228 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 1,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 214,611 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

