Sequent Asset Management Holding In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Has Lifted; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder American International Group Trimmed Position by $402,862

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 56,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.86 million, down from 58,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $313.06. About 176,361 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 3.11 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $40.06M for 57.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,008 shares to 16,805 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 543,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

