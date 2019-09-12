Sequent Asset Management Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Theleme Partners Llp Has Increased Kla (KLAC) Holding

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $149.61. About 1.78M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Co holds 22,778 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Td Asset Management reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 95,832 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 43.46 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 3,868 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 1,621 shares. Madison Investment stated it has 1.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Davenport And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,916 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.81M shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 144,302 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2,400 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd invested in 0.05% or 318,351 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

