Sequent Asset Management Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $545,376; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $324,720

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 1,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 22,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Management has invested 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 48,274 are held by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co. Rampart Investment Mgmt Comm Lc reported 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roundview Capital Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 73,664 shares. Cap City Tru Fl owns 0.62% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,239 shares. 787 are held by Advsr Preferred Ltd. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parkside Savings Bank & holds 0.06% or 5,954 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Mngmt Lc holds 14,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 87,300 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt has 8,356 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 182 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 108,142 shares. Df Dent And has 2.62% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Advsrs reported 4,910 shares stake. 15,492 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Martin Management Ltd invested 6.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kidder Stephen W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,057 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 915,391 shares. Research holds 1.48% or 17.59M shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Com reported 1,753 shares. Beese Fulmer invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 1.2% or 112,655 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 5,112 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Llc holds 145,585 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 445,434 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 2,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,893 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

