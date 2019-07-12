Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) and EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.34 N/A -0.39 0.00 EMCORE Corporation 4 1.08 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sequans Communications S.A. and EMCORE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% -589% -57.6% EMCORE Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.99 beta indicates that Sequans Communications S.A. is 199.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, EMCORE Corporation’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sequans Communications S.A. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor EMCORE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. EMCORE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sequans Communications S.A. and EMCORE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 EMCORE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$1.88 is Sequans Communications S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 108.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sequans Communications S.A. and EMCORE Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.2% and 65.4%. Insiders owned 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares. Comparatively, EMCORE Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequans Communications S.A. -14.62% -10.75% -0.32% -13.12% -42.92% 25.87% EMCORE Corporation 1.6% -5.68% -6.83% -18.38% -18.29% -9.05%

For the past year Sequans Communications S.A. has 25.87% stronger performance while EMCORE Corporation has -9.05% weaker performance.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.