Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.93 N/A -0.39 0.00 Semtech Corporation 49 5.16 N/A 0.90 58.94

Table 1 highlights Sequans Communications S.A. and Semtech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0% -59.2% Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications S.A.’s 2.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 178.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Semtech Corporation on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sequans Communications S.A. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Semtech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Semtech Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sequans Communications S.A. and Semtech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Semtech Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Semtech Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a 22.13% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares and 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares. Comparatively, Semtech Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42% Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26%

For the past year Sequans Communications S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Semtech Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Semtech Corporation beats Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.