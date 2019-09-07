Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) and Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) and Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications S.A. 1 3.04 N/A -0.39 0.00 Resonant Inc. 3 219.12 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sequans Communications S.A. and Resonant Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0% -59.2% Resonant Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -90.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.78 beta indicates that Sequans Communications S.A. is 178.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Resonant Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sequans Communications S.A. Its rival Resonant Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Resonant Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sequans Communications S.A. and Resonant Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Resonant Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Resonant Inc. is $4.25, which is potential 29.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares and 29.6% of Resonant Inc. shares. About 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Resonant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42% Resonant Inc. 2.68% 1.77% -20.96% -26.28% -45.63% 72.93%

For the past year Sequans Communications S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Resonant Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Resonant Inc. beats Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter designs for various RF frequency bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.