Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications S.A. 1 -9.09 53.50M -0.39 0.00 Power Integrations Inc. 89 4.32 28.21M 1.78 51.11

Demonstrates Sequans Communications S.A. and Power Integrations Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications S.A. 5,707,275,442.71% 0% -59.2% Power Integrations Inc. 31,675,275.10% 11% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications S.A.’s current beta is 2.78 and it happens to be 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sequans Communications S.A. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc. has 6.5 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Power Integrations Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sequans Communications S.A. and Power Integrations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Power Integrations Inc. is $73, which is potential -17.98% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares and 99.6% of Power Integrations Inc. shares. 4.84% are Sequans Communications S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Power Integrations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42% Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34%

For the past year Sequans Communications S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Power Integrations Inc.

Summary

Power Integrations Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.