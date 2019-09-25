Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sequans Communications S.A. has 43.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sequans Communications S.A. has 4.84% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sequans Communications S.A. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0.00% -59.20% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sequans Communications S.A. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications S.A. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sequans Communications S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

The potential upside of the peers is 65.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sequans Communications S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Sequans Communications S.A. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sequans Communications S.A. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Sequans Communications S.A.’s peers have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sequans Communications S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequans Communications S.A.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.78 shows that Sequans Communications S.A. is 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sequans Communications S.A.’s peers are 38.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sequans Communications S.A.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.