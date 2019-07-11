Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Electro Sensors (ELSE) Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Sequans Communications S.A.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.89. About 32,535 shares traded. Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has declined 42.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SQNS News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 12/04/2018 – Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Sequans and Sasken Team Up to Bring New LTE Devices to Vertical Markets; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 07/05/2018 – SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES TIES UP WITH SEQUANS FOR NEW LTE DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – RadioResource: Sequans, Sasken Collaborate on LTE IoT Devices; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 07/03/2018 Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 2 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 1 cut down and sold their equity positions in Electro Sensors Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 124,979 shares, down from 241,212 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS Receives NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Kudelski Group and Sequans Partner on Simple, Secure, Power-Efficient NB-IoT Connectivity – Arizona Daily Star” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Puloli Taps Sequans and Pycom To Launch World’s First Private NB-IoT Network for Critical Infrastructure Industries – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MWC19 Shanghai Exhibitor Profiles – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. The company has market cap of $83.29 million. The Company’s solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions.

Among 2 analysts covering Sequans Communications S A (NYSE:SQNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sequans Communications S A had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Needham. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 20.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 27,618 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 222 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 91,600 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $17,873 activity.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $11.10 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 68.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

More notable recent Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watsco, Alamo Group and IDEX – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Else Nutrition’s CEO Letter to Shareholders – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Most Workers Value This Over Salary – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Despite Market Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 2,229 shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has declined 11.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500.