Sentinel Trust Company Lba Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.28 Million; Glovista Investments Upped Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Stock Value Rose

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 5.04M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 733,185 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Oil Spikes After Tanker Attacks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Reiterates Market Perform Rating on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp accumulated 601,779 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 19,719 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc holds 0.64% or 9,700 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 16,694 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 604 shares. Oakbrook Invs accumulated 395,049 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Rockland accumulated 146,910 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Overbrook Mgmt Corp accumulated 4,920 shares. Weik Cap has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 67,492 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Provise Mngmt Gp Lc holds 13,027 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 1.31% or 63,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 18,704 shares to 108,049 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 206,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,787 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Management Ltd accumulated 29,788 shares. Buckingham Management has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Cap reported 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 8,682 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 70,603 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp invested in 6,497 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Capital Management accumulated 799,481 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 40,612 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hills Bancshares Trust Com reported 34,743 shares stake. Canandaigua Bancorp And Trust, New York-based fund reported 26,715 shares. Capital World Investors has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stoneridge Limited Liability Com owns 117,825 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Ser (SPY) by 82,899 shares to 110,344 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.