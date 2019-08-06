Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Cut Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; Whale Rock Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $12.29 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling invested in 0.06% or 105,084 shares. Argi Ltd reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ci Inc owns 2.33 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 73,785 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 902,570 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macroview Mngmt Llc invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,967 shares. 178,314 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 42,165 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.43 million shares. Markston Interest Ltd Llc reported 112,178 shares stake. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 78,900 shares.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 480,807 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $169.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.