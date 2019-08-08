Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Cut Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose; Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $619,440 as Stock Value Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14 million shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Ser (SPY) by 82,899 shares to 110,344 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,034 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

