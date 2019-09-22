Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

As Conglomerates businesses, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 7.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.