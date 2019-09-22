Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 22.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.