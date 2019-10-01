Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 264.36 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 14 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 289,082,125.60% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 50.85%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.