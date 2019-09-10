Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.