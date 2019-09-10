Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.