Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 1.85% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.