Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 1.85% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
