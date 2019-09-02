Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
