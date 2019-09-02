Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.