Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) Contrasting side by side

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Estre Ambiental Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Estre Ambiental Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend while Estre Ambiental Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.