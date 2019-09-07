Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Its rival AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.7 respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 203.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 82.5%. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 0.1% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.