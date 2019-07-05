Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

As Conglomerates businesses, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.65 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.2% 1% 0.9% 3.05% 0% 1% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.