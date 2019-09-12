Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.78% and 27.84% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.