Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.78% and 27.84% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.