Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.65 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Medical REIT Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.2% 1% 0.9% 3.05% 0% 1% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.