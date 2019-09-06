Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sentinel Energy Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 76.78% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.