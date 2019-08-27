Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.