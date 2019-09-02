Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. N/A 10 261.79 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.