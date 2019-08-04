Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 62.23%. Insiders held roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.