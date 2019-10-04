Sensyne Health Plc (LON:SENS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt; Netflix (NFLX) Shorts Down By 1.64%

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) had a decrease of 1.64% in short interest. NFLX’s SI was 18.36M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.64% from 18.67 million shares previously. With 6.27 million avg volume, 3 days are for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s short sellers to cover NFLX’s short positions. The SI to Netflix Inc’s float is 4.32%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 9.07 million shares traded or 11.19% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter

In analysts note revealed by Peel Hunt on 4 October, Sensyne Health Plc (LON:SENS) stock Buy was restate.

Among 9 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $387.20’s average target is 44.40% above currents $268.15 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $183 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 1,432 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 50,300 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Highlander Ltd Llc holds 350 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 32,546 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.36% or 658,525 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,027 shares. Cibc Mkts has 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 183,677 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 1.85 million shares. M&T Retail Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 6,140 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adage Cap Lc invested in 0.43% or 464,982 shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma invested in 0.31% or 2.07 million shares. Pension Service stated it has 0.55% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $117.41 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 105.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

The stock decreased 1.19% or GBX 1.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 103.75. About 1,015 shares traded. Sensyne Health plc (LON:SENS) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SENS News: 08/05/2018 – Senseonics to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/03/2018 – SENSEONICS HOLDINGS MAY SELL UP TO $50M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 27/03/2018 – Senseonics Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Senseonics Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – SENSEONICS: FDA COMMITTEE VOTED EVERSENSE SYSTEM IS SAFE; 13/03/2018 – Senseonics Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – SENSEONICS REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE; 29/03/2018 – Senseonics Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee On The Eversense System; 21/05/2018 – Senseonics Holdings Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Senseonics Holdings 4Q Loss $16.3M

Sensyne Health plc, a healthcare technology company, engages in developing digital health software products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 133.39 million GBP. The Company’s products include SEND, an early warning system that allows healthcare professionals to record vital sign observations, including blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, respiratory rate, responsiveness, the presence of an oxygen mask, and a reason for concern by the nurse taking the observations; EDGE:COPD, a prescribed digital therapeutic for monitoring chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at home; GDm-Health, a patient-to-clinician system for the management of diabetes in pregnancy; and Support-HF, a digital health software system that underpins a remote patient management service for heart failure patients. It has a 5.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers CleanSpace, a software/device combination product for monitoring personal exposure to air pollution.