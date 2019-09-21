Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Since Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Liquidity

6.1 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sensus Healthcare Inc. Its rival Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Sensus Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% are Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.