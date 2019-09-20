Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Both Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00 Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 4.21 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sensus Healthcare Inc. are 6.1 and 5.8. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc. has 1.4 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% Milestone Scientific Inc. 13.21% 19.71% 8.46% 13.02% -40.05% 37.21%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Scientific Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Scientific Inc. beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.