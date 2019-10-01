Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 18.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sensus Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 181,558,028.62% -13.30% -10.10% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sensus Healthcare Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 11.42M 6 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sensus Healthcare Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 53.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sensus Healthcare Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. has -32.66% weaker performance while Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s competitors have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Sensus Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Sensus Healthcare Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s rivals beat Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.