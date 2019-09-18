Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 245 4.06 N/A 4.80 52.69

Demonstrates Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sensus Healthcare Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.1. Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Sensus Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Becton Dickinson and Company is $275.2, which is potential 6.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 88.8%. Insiders owned 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. has -32.66% weaker performance while Becton Dickinson and Company has 12.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.