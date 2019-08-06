Sensient Technologies (SXT) Stake Held by Tributary Capital Management Llc; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) as Stock Value Declined

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 39,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 43,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 3.26M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 308,587 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92M, up from 268,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 334,086 shares traded or 46.38% up from the average. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 850 shares to 7,090 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 23,949 shares. Lorber David A has 21 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 3,424 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 3,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 31,056 shares. Prudential invested in 26,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 78,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 6,475 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 397,743 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Ameritas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 16,043 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 8,961 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 1.05M shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 412,634 shares stake. 23,000 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 529,775 shares. Qs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Green Square Capital Lc has invested 0.8% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 9,344 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 17,099 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 174,640 shares. Axa accumulated 46,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 43,500 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management. 35,413 are owned by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. U S Glob has 0.22% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 92,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.