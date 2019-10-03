Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holding Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) as Valuation Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 263,364 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 29,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 135,086 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 million, up from 106,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 120,533 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 14/03/2018 Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call

Since April 15, 2019, it had 19 buys, and 0 insider sales for $621,939 activity. $13,130 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. 1,000 shares were bought by Otto Gregory Thomas, worth $14,360 on Monday, September 30. On Monday, July 15 Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 152 shares. The insider Nagelberg Allison bought 1,587 shares worth $19,996. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought 1,570 shares worth $20,643. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 155,256 shares. Nordea Inv invested in 0.01% or 333,192 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 53,800 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 33,083 shares. Addison Cap has invested 0.21% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wasatch Advsr invested in 1.08% or 8.15M shares. Northern has 1.85M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bard Assoc reported 0.66% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Oppenheimer Com owns 59,252 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 43,897 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 42,000 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 102,464 shares to 410,532 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 21,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,915 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold SXT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.74 million shares or 1.73% less from 39.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Diversified Trust holds 0.03% or 7,493 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 84,971 shares. 3,040 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 4,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 889,754 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 91,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 81,748 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 572,695 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 0.11% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 347,800 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.02% or 553,931 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,953 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT).