Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Increased Holding by $2.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 773,451 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 9,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,954 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 161,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 24,323 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has risen 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,977 shares to 115,944 shares, valued at $30.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,312 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. On Friday, June 7 the insider Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 145,010 shares. Finance Mgmt owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Dana Investment Advsrs reported 52,993 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 59,848 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 152,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 44 shares. 31,745 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cortina Asset Management Lc owns 223,982 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 2,290 shares. D E Shaw And holds 15,778 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus stated it has 3,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Morgan Stanley holds 34,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 1,767 shares. Pitcairn Company has 0.03% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 3,698 shares. Profund Advsr Limited invested in 0.02% or 5,522 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 311,913 shares. Cwm Lc holds 703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 72 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 78,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Com invested 0.08% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 513 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 784 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 2.13% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 110,609 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,435 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 833,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).