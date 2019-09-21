Sensient Technologies (SXT) Holder Heartland Advisors Raised Its Position; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.17 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 14.45M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 29,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 135,086 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93 million, up from 106,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 196,614 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold SXT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.74 million shares or 1.73% less from 39.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,079 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 13,017 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 484,154 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 2,394 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 78,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 3,000 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 11,571 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 852 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc holds 2,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.05% or 44,000 shares. Us Bank De invested in 9,419 shares. Champlain Prns Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 64,357 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 3,375 shares. Sei Invests Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio

