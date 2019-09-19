Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sensient Technologies Corporation has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sensient Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.50% 8.60% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sensient Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation N/A 69 21.10 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Sensient Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sensient Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

The competitors have a potential upside of 30.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sensient Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Sensient Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sensient Technologies Corporation are 4.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sensient Technologies Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensient Technologies Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Sensient Technologies Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s competitors are 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Sensient Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation’s peers beat Sensient Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.