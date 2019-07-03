Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation 66 2.30 N/A 3.34 21.07 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 2 2.23 N/A 0.21 13.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sensient Technologies Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sensient Technologies Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Flexible Solutions International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 8.3% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta means Sensient Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s 0.33 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sensient Technologies Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Flexible Solutions International Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Sensient Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sensient Technologies Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sensient Technologies Corporation’s downside potential is -4.72% at a $70 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sensient Technologies Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.46% 2.76% 11.88% 6.66% 2.92% 26.12% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0% 12.94% 61.41% 97.58% 103.71% 118.8%

For the past year Sensient Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats Flexible Solutions International Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.