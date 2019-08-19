Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.77 N/A -0.62 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.09 N/A -1.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wright Medical Group N.V. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 51.20% and its consensus price target is $32.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.