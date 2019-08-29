Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

We are comparing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.17 N/A -0.62 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 26.81 N/A -20.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Silk Road Medical Inc is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential upside is 10.54% and its average price target is $47.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 74.7% respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical Inc has 41.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.