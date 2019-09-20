Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.78 N/A -0.62 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 4 0.79 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Senseonics Holdings Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 3.5 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is $5, which is potential 59.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 74.5% respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.