Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.56 N/A -0.62 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.29 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 2.42% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. was less bearish than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.