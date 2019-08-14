Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.87 N/A -0.62 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 24 7.10 N/A 0.60 39.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Senseonics Holdings Inc. and IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Senseonics Holdings Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IRadimed Corporation has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival IRadimed Corporation is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. IRadimed Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and IRadimed Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 25.4%. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IRadimed Corporation.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.