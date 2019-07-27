Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 12.36 N/A -0.62 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 56 28.41 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are 5.5 and 5.1. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 24.1 and 23.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 81.6%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.59% -5.69% -7.26% 14.27% 80.31% 25.47%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 25.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.