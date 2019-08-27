Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.37 N/A -0.62 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.18 N/A -0.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation’s 93.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 13.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

Summary

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.